Book of Boba Fett Fight Scene Bringing Back Iconic Creature From Return of the Jedi?

By Michileen Martin | 17 seconds ago

The premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ is only two and a half months away, but to plenty of Star Wars fans it just can’t come soon enough. The same popular character who was seemingly killed off far too abruptly in 1983’s Return of the Jedi will soon have his own series of solo adventures and if that wasn’t cool enough, a new report says Fett won’t be the only thing from Jedi to make a return. One of the most memorable aliens to be introduced in the film may very well be making an epic appearance in The Book of Boba Fett and no, we don’t mean the Ewoks.

According to an unconfirmed report from Star Wars News Net, two different unnamed sources have told the site to expect a rancor to show up in The Book of Boba Fett. In case you don’t remember: the rancor is the kaiju-sized beastie we see living in the basement of Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi. One of the gangster’s favorite things to do is to trick guests into standing over the trap door that leads to the rancor’s lair, and to drop the victim into the lair to become the beast’s next meal. Without his lightsaber handy, Luke Skywalker is forced to kill the rancor early in Jedi by activating a heavy gate just as the monster walks below it.

Not only will a rancor appear in The Book of Boba Fett according to the report, but unlike Skywalker, rather than killing the beast, the eponymous clone warrior may actually be taming the thing. Star Wars News Net’s sources weren’t clear whether Fett will be fighting the Rancor or riding it, only that the bounty hunter will be on the back of the beast’s neck as it goes on a rampage through some kind of complex. Whether it’s rampaging in spite of Boba Fett or on his orders, we’ll have to wait and see.

The notion of someone taming or working in concert with a rancor isn’t without precedence in Star Wars. While the rancor Luke kills in Return of the Jedi comes off as a mindless, untamable beast, there are instances in both The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch of rancors being tamed and/or working with others.

It’s possible, in fact, that Boba Fett is already in possession of the rancor before the events of The Book of Boba Fett. As we saw in the post-credits scene of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, Fett and Fennec Shand kill Bib Fortuna, who took over things at Jabba’s Palace after the slug’s death in Return of the Jedi. If Fortuna found a replacement for the rancor who died in the 1983 movie, Fett and Shand have one waiting for them literally beneath their feet.

The report didn’t say when in Season 1 we could expect to see the rancor. While on one hand you might expect the creators to keep something like that in their pocket for the season finale, Season 2 of The Mandalorian gave us the incredible battle with the massive krayt dragon right of the gate in the season premiere. All we know for sure is that if a rancor is on its way to The Book of Boba Fett, the earliest we can expect to see it is when the series premieres on Wednesday, December 29.