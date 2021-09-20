Exclusive: The Book Of Boba Fett Episode Titles Revealed

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

It’s been suggested that audiences should think of The Book of Boba Fett as something like The Mandalorian season 2.5. While it will be its own self-contained series, it will definitely tie into The Mandalorian, and it was important to the show’s creators that it air between seasons two and three. Now, we’ve exclusively learned information from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that suggest even more ties between the two shows. Namely, in The Book Of Boba Fett episodes titling system.

The Book of Boba Fett will have eight episodes. Our source shared the titles of these eight episodes as follows: Episode 1: The Champion, Episode 2: The Assassin, Episode 3: The Syndicate, Episode 4: The Battleground, Episode 5: The Homeworld, Episode 6: The Warlord, Episode 7: The Showdown, Episode 8: The Hunter.

Moreover, while The Champion will be episode one of The Book of Boba Fett, it will also be known as Chapter 17. Our source shared that the new Disney+ series will be continuing the Chapter titles from The Mandalorian, with the new series being Chapters 17-24. This is a big statement to remind viewers where the new The Book of Boba Fett episodes fall in the timeline and how they are intended to be watched in order.

The eight-episode titles are very brief, similar to how they titled episodes on The Mandalorian, but they do give us an overview of what to expect from the series. Our source shared that they don’t expect the episode titles to change in the next few months before the show airs. One of the big reveals from these episode titles is how they build. The Book of Boba Fett episode seven is titled The Showdown. Looking backward from that penultimate episode, the previous six titles all look like they’re building up to that seventh episode. Things are being established, like The Battleground and The Warlord, all appearing to lead up to that showdown. This matches what we’ve learned about the new series in the past.

Two months ago, we shared that The Book of Boba Fett episodes will contain a massive Mandalorian battle. We learned that more than 30 extras were hired to play Mandalorians. First, Boba Fett will fight these Mandalorians in a massive battle. Then, he’ll join with them to fight an enemy force. While that’s all we know for certain, it’s fun to speculate on which of these episodes may include what events. It seems like The Showdown will have Boba Fett working with this team of over 30 Mandalorians for a second fight.

But which episode will include the first massive battle with Boba Fett and the 30 Mandalorians? A case could be made for any of these titles. It’s entirely possible that this first massive battle happens in the first episode itself, The Champion, where Boba Fett proves himself in this battle and manages to join up with this new team against an enemy force. And then we would see the rest of the episodes building up to that showdown. It’s worth noting that it’s just as easy to believe that this first massive battle happens in episode six, The Warlord, and the battle sees Boba Fett himself become a “warlord”. Right now, our source was unable to share what events happen in which episodes, and this seems like something we may have to wait to see on screen.

It’s going to be so interesting to finally see all of that play out, and then where The Book Of Boba Fett episode eight, The Hunter, ends this new adventure. Likely, it will tell us a lot about how the show will lead into The Mandalorian season 3.