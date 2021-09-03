Amber Heard Signing Major Deal With DC?

By Tristan Zelden | 18 seconds ago

Things have been dramatic for Amber Heard (The Stand) in terms her relationship with Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean). However, that does not stop jobs piling on for her. According to We Got This Covered, the actress is making headway with negotiations to star in more DC movies as her scaly-suited character Mera.

The report states that Amber Heard might star in two more Aquaman movies, making for a total of four appearances if all goes through as she is working on her second outing right now. It does not clarify what these projects will be as it can mean for standalone movies with co-star Jason Momoa (Justice League) or spin-offs.

The current legal battle between Amber Heard and her ex-husband has caused controversy for fans of the DC Extended Universe. Fans have petitioned for her to get the ax as a swell of support as leaned in favor of the Fantastic Beasts actor. From her appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League to her upcoming role Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it does not seem the wishes of the audience will be granted. We will have to wait to see where things go from there as a backlash to her staying in the franchise could hinder the performance of the upcoming sequel.

Earlier this year, a rumor started to circulate that Amber Heard would get her standalone show on HBO Max. This was corroborated by YouTuber Grace Randolph, who tweeted that it will take place more on land than in the sea. She also said that Peter Safran will be attached, who is known for producing plenty of DC projects like Aquaman and a collaborator with the film’s director James Wan (The Conjuring). Still, we have not gotten official confirmation on this report, so take this and anything more with the actress and DC with a grain of salt. However, it would make sense as we are getting other DC characters in HBO spinoff shows like Peacemaker with John Cena (The Suicide Squad) and a Black Canary movie with Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) reprising her role from Birds of Prey. Even Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) wants her standalone as her character Huntress.

#Mera #HBOMax show rumor is TRUE 😳



My source says it will take place mostly on land, explain why she’s not a big part of #Aquaman2…



They’re hoping to announce in next few months if they get good script & showrunner



Producer #PeterSafran becoming a key #DCEU player pic.twitter.com/bBKByW54Kh — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 5, 2021

Making her debut in the superhero-filled world of the DC Extended Universe, Amber Heard appeared alongside Jason Momoa in 2018’s Aquaman. The film dominated the box office during its theatrical run, making $1.1 billion worldwide.

Amber Heard is currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel will see the return of the first movie’s director, James Wan. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote Aquaman, will be returning on writing duties for the sequel. It will star Jason Momoa as the titular character, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Dolph Lundgren (Creed II), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones). It will follow the next legal outing between Heard and Johnny Depp in summer 2022, with the film hitting theaters on December 16, 2022.