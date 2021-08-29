Another Jason Momoa Movie Is Getting A Sequel?

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

Netflix gives a lot of its biggest hits a second outing, regardless of the public’s perception. Good numbers mean good numbers. A new report from We Got This Covered claims that Jason Momoa’s (Justice League) Sweet Girl will get the same treatment to earn a sequel.

Sweet Girl was released last week on August 20 on the streaming platform. Jason Momoa might kick ass in it, but it did not save the action flick from negative reviews. A 15 percent from the critics and 43 percent from the audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes does not look good. That said, it all depends on how it performs. If the report is true, and enough people watch it, we could see a Sweet Girl 2 go into production at some point in the future.

The report of a Sweet Girl 2 does not say if Jason Momoa, the other cast members, or anyone behind the camera would return for a sequel. If the discussions are true, then we will wait for more details.

It seems a bit soon to tell if this happens, especially without any real confirmation. Still, Jason Momoa could look forward to it as other Netflix movies like Extraction, Spenser Confidential, Murder Mystery, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes, and Army of the Dead all have sequels in the works. Each of these has a wide range of scores on the review aggregator, with some receiving a positive, mixed, or negative reception. Plenty of poor-scoring movies have earned a sequel, so you never know. It is all about if the deal gets sealed and a story can be written.

After his wife’s death, Jason Momoa, as Ray Cooper, must hunt down the people responsible. While taking down bad guys and dealing with legal repercussions, he tries to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). It is both a revenge-action movie and something that tries to tell a deeper story between him and his daughter.

Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, making this his directorial debut as he is better known as the producer of other Jason Momoa projects like Braven, Road to Paloma, and Frontier. Gregg Hurwitz (V) and Philip Eisner (Event Horizon) wrote the script for the Netflix movie. The Game of Thrones and Transformers: The Last Knight stars are joined by Adria Arjona (True Detective), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground), Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets), Justin Bartha (Godfather of Harlem), and Raza Jaffrey (Code Black).

Jason Momoa has plenty of work lined up. This October, he will star in Dune with Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars), and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout). His Apple TV+ series See just premiered its second season. Looking ahead, he will star in The Last Manhunt, Slumberland, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the second standalone outing for him as the aquatic DC superhero with director James Wan (The Conjuring).