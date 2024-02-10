Actress Who Almost Played Buffy The Vampire Slayer More Popular Than Ever

Natasha Lyonne appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern Show alongside Tara Reid and Buffy the Vampire Slayer veteran Alyson Hannigan. When Stern asked Lyonne if she was the first choice to play Buffy, Lyonne revealed that she was. She said that WB asked her if she was interested in Dawson’s Creek and Buffy and explained, “I was 16 and I told them the only thing I’d want to do is some Carol Burnett sketch show for the WB, but then I decided I did not want to be committed when I was 16 years old.”