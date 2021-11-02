Chris Hemsworth’s Wife: Where He Met Her And How Long They’ve Been Married

By Apeksha Bagchi | 3 hours ago

It is easy to forget that an actor has a flourishing family life behind the camera when on-screen they are playing a badass mercenary. In the movies, Chris Hemsworth spends his time surviving the gravest wounds and being one handsome God of Thunder. Though Hemsworth has been an eligible bachelor on the screen for a long time, in real life he has been happily married since 2010. Want to know more about Chris Hemsworth’s wife and his #RelationshipGoals-type married life? Keep reading!

Before we dive into the story of their whirlwind romance, let’s first introduce Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. Pataky is a Spanish model and actress who has appeared across four films in the Fast and Furious film franchise, including Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. She’s also starred in Snakes on a Plane and Giallo. She is all set to appear next in author Matthew Reilly’s directorial debut, Interceptor. None of those Chris Hemsworth movies, so how did this Spanish beauty cross paths with Hollywood’s handsome hunk?

How Chris Hemsworth Met His Wife

Chris Hemsworth met his future wife through talent agent William Ward who introduced the duo to each other for the first time in early 2010. The spark the couple felt was instant and by September 2010, they went public with their relationship and made their red carpet debut at an event hosted by LACMA in Los Angeles.

When Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Got Married

While fans of the Thor actor expected him to date Pataky for some time before tying the knot, Hemsworth surprised everyone when he married the Spanish model in December that year! For Chris Hemsworth, meeting his wife and falling in love with her was “no light-bulb moment,” as shared by the star during a chat with Elle magazine. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with,” Chris Hemsworth gushed about his wife.

There was no major planning involved when the pair got married in Chris Hemsworth’s native Australia. All Hemsworth knew was that even though they were getting married very quickly against usual relationship rules, it “just felt right.” They were simply on a holiday while their respective families were enjoying their off time too. And just randomly, they thought about getting married as it was a “good opportunity” to celebrate their union in their loved ones’ presence.

The Hemsworth Family

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named India, in May 2012 less than two years after they got married. Chris Hemsworth and his wife once again announced that they are expecting in November 2013 and brought home twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, in March 2014. As for the kind of upbringing they are bestowing upon their children, Pataky has clarified that she wants her children to accept that “they are lucky to have it all and are very privileged.” She wants her kids to learn to respect others and have a kind heart that finds happiness in sharing. After the birth of her three children, the actress decided to put her career on hold for a while to fully enjoy her family life.

“We decided if we had children, I wanted to stay with them and enjoy them to the fullest – but it was my decision.” – Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth And His Wife’s Happy Home

Initially, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky lived in Los Angeles with their kids but by 2015, the family of five moved to Byron Bay in Australia and are currently living in a lavish seaside property worth $7 million. In a chat with Traveller, Hemsworth shared that they made the decision to move there because they felt “just like locals” in Byron, which is “more relaxed than L.A., less intense”- just the type of setting they want to raise their children in.

In the world of Hollywood where couples are separating left, right, and center, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are still going strong and are indeed the perfect example of having an amazing bond even after more than a decade of being married.