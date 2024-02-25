Human Brain Computer Turning On This Year

The goal of DeepSouth isn’t to be the world’s fastest source of raw computing power but rather the most brain-like machine ever created. The word neuromorphic pertains to something based on or inspired by the workings of human biology. A typical computer keeps it’s CPU and memory separate while a neuromorphic computer seeks to function more like neurons and synapses which both handle memory and processing simultaneously.

But if this human brain style computer isn’t faster than a typical computer, why build one? Efficiancy. The human brain, as stated above, can still handle 228 trillion synaptic operations per second—not exactly a slowpoke—while running on only 20 watts of power or roughly the equivalent of a refrigerator lightbulb.