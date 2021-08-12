By Jason Collins | 6 seconds ago

Fortnite’s Season 7 is nearing the end of its run, officially ending on September 12, 2021, making room for the upcoming Season 8. With the current season ending, Fortnite, the crossover-king of the gaming world, makes Superman into a playable character and one that could be killed. So, if you ever wanted a game in which you could best the Man of Steel, Fortnite now lets you kill Superman.

Fortnite developer Epic Games released new skins and cosmetics for Superman, allowing players to drop onto the battle royale island as Kal-El, also known as Clark Kent. Not only that, but according to Polygon, players can also hit enemy players wearing a Superman skin with a Fortress of Solitude-inspired ax until their Health reaches 0. Playing as Clark Kent also grants players a slew of Superman-themed rewards, including Daily Planet back bling, the aforementioned Fortress of Solitude ax, and a chance to play as Kal-El himself.

However, Fortnite players can’t immediately adorn Superman’s suit and boast it around the Battle Royale island. Instead, players have to earn the chance to play as the most popular comic book hero of all time by unlocking Superman’s alter-ego, Clark Kent, before unlocking and playing as the Man of Steel himself. Thankfully, unlocking Clark Kent skin is as simple as completing a few in-game challenges, most of which are linked to previously introduced game mechanics.

To unlock the Clark Kent skin, Fortnite players would have to obtain challenges from one of three different NPC, located on the map: Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy, located near the Craggy Cliffs, Dirty Docks, and Weeping Woods. These challenges include taking and surviving damage dealt by another player, reaching 99 speed in a vehicle, using a launchpad, flying a saucer, visiting the Mothership or Alien Biome, defeating aliens, and visiting specifically named locations. Players need only complete five of these challenges to unlock the Clark Kent skin and enjoy the Battle Royale as the ultimate hero: the journalist.

Going further, there are a total of seven additional challenges players can complete to unlock all Superman-related items in Fortnite, though completing just one of them while using the Clark Kent skin unlocks the Superman skin. To successfully unlock the Superman skin, players need to complete the “Use a Phone Booth as Clark Kent” challenge, which awards the Secret Identity Emote – a built-in emote which transforms Clark Kent into Superman. And that’s all there is to it.

However, those who would like to swing their Fortress of Solitude axes against other Kal-Els have to complete 78 epic quests using the Superman skin, with only six more quests separating them from Superman’s Shadow Form skin. But that’s not the only skin that might interest players; Fortnite offers an entire universe of different skins tied to pop culture appearances, including Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

As we previously stated, Season 7 of Fortnite is coming to a close, and Season 8 is bringing a whole new world to Battle Royale island, including upcoming movie and TV tie-ins, according to previously leaked information.