X-Men ’97 Confirms Our Worst Marvel Multiverse Fears

By Douglas Helm |

X-Men ‘97 is everything fans wanted out of a revival of the beloved original X-Men: The Animated Series. It also reminded everyone of a simpler time when a Saturday morning cartoon didn’t require you to watch over 30 movies and a bunch of other TV shows as homework.

But Marvel couldn’t resist nodding to the MCU in a recent episode of the series, as The Watcher from the animated What If..? series was briefly seen in the latest episode.