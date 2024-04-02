The Worst Film Of All Time Everyone Needs To See Is Being Forgotten And That’s A Crime

By Robert Scucci |

If you’re a glutton for punishment and like to channel your masochistic energy through the act of watching terrible movies, then Tommy Wiseau’s The Room should be the title that sits at the top of your list of films to watch. Once aptly described as “The Citizen Kane of bad movies,” The Room stars Tommy Wiseau, who also wrote, directed, produced, and distributed the film on his own dime. Originally intended to tell a provocative story about a man who everybody betrays, the end result is a ramshackle affair of the highest order and an absolute masterclass in how not to make a movie.