Netflix Comedy Is Seth Rogen’s Only Goofball Movie You Need To Watch

When Pineapple Express first introduces Seth Rogen’s Dale Denton, the first thought that comes to mind is, “how many times is he going to play this character?” Dale is a lazy process server who delivers subpoenas by day, and enjoys a healthy amount of recreational marijuana by night (and also by day). Though it’s safe to assume that Dale will spend a majority of his time enjoying his mind-altering substance of choice and maintaining a relatively low profile, the plot quickly shifts when he visits his drug dealer and sort-of friend, James Franco’s Saul Silver.

Much to Dale’s delight, Saul has a new, highly-potent, and incredibly rare strain of marijuana from his supplier known as Pineapple Express. After their initial meetup, Dale returns to work while still enjoying the product so he can deliver a citation to Ted Jones (Gary Cole).