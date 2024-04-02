Joe Flaherty, Beloved Comic Actor, Dead At 82

Joe Flaherty also had a successful career as a voice actor, appearing in a good number of animated shows over the last several decades. You’ll hear his voice in guest parts in everything from Family Guy to Teamo Supremo, and in two episodes of The Life and Times of Tim.

Comedy seemed to run in the blood of Joe Flaherty’s family. His brother Paul Flaherty was a writer for The Tracey Ullman Show, while his brother Dave was a co-writer on SCTV.