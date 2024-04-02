The Dragon Ball Z Movie Made To Sell A Video Game Got A Complete Remake

Eventually, Dragon Ball Z Side Story: Plan to Eradicate the Saiyans got a remake, and its release was almost as strange as that of the original film. The remake of this hidden OVA gem was included alongside the 2010 video game Dragon Ball: Raging Blast 2. Later, it was included on DVD along with Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock for subscribers of the magazine Saikyō Jump.

The remake includes most of the original voice cast, though the original character, Dr. Lychee, now has a new voice actor. Additionally, some characters are left out of the remake altogether, including the fan-favorite character Mr. Popo. Finally, new animation was added for the remake, and certain changes are evident, including Goku being Super Saiyan in some original scenes and depowered in the remake of those scenes.