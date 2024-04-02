Kate Mulgrew Wanted To Kill Captain Janeway

By Chris Snellgrove |

While Star Trek: Voyager had a solid finale episode (something I can’t say about Star Trek: Enterprise), many fans were surprised by some of the storytelling decisions, including bringing in a time-traveling Admiral Janeway who then had to sacrifice herself to defeat the Borg.

Some thought this was a bit disrespectful, though it was arguably in line with the Deep Space Nine finale where Sisko’s attempt to sacrifice his own life was only prevented (kind of) by the Prophets. However, it was Kate Mulgrew who wanted to kill Captain Janeway, and the series finale was the result of writers trying to make her wish come true.