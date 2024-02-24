Star Trek Writers Fat-Shamed Stars By Writing It Into The Story

In a vacuum (like the cold vacuum of the Delta Quadrant), you might think these Star Trek: Voyager actors were just being paranoid. But according to Wang, at the same time this deprecating dialogue appeared in the script, girdles from the costume department appeared in their trailer. Though McNeill quipped that he “loved the girdle,” a more sober Wang describes hating how restrictive it was and how he engaged in a bit of protest by throwing the girdle away and, in the short-term, simply sucking in his belly every single time the camera was on him.

Wang’s protest didn’t stop there: he also began “several weeks of non-stop gym, every day, before or after work” after reading the script because he didn’t want the Star Trek: Voyager writers to “make any cracks at me in future episodes.” This nonstop regimen worked relatively quickly, but things weren’t so easy for McNeill. Though he took up “spinning classes and cycling,” his weight continued to fluctuate in later seasons, and he described the process of trying to lose weight and keep it off as “a constant struggle.”