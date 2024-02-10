Star Trek Changed Voyager’s Best Character For A Dark Reason

When it comes to Star Trek producers not bringing Nick Locarno to Voyager, one of the most prevalent theories is that producers wanted to avoid paying royalties to that character’s creator. Locarno was introduced in The Next Generation episode “The First Duty,” and he was originally going to be a main character on Voyager before he was changed to Tom Paris. According to the fan theory, Star Trek producers changed the character because they would otherwise have to pay continuous royalties to “The First Duty” writers Ronald D. Moore and Naren Shankar.

However, this Star Trek theory is unlikely to be true for a variety of reasons. For one thing, most contracts involving major franchises like Star Trek do not pay out royalties for reusing characters, and even the writers in question have expressed doubts about whether they would have gotten royalties for Nick Locarno getting re-used.