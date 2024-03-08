Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Creator, Dead At 68

More than a mere manga, Dragon Ball was a global phenomenon, inspiring a generation that popularized both manga and anime worldwide. The series debuted in 1984 and chronicled the adventures of Son Guku, a martial artist with an alien heritage who quests for magical dragon balls.

As any Akira Toriyama manga fan will tell you, collecting these orbs grants the bearer any wish. As Goku scours the universe for dragon balls, he is opposed by the Saiyans, extra-powerful extraterrestrials, in addition to several other alien warlords, martial artists, and magical beings.

Goku’s confrontations with his foes and alliances with emerging friends eventually determine the fate of the Earth itself.