Gaming Exec Sentenced To Death For Murdering Netflix’s 3 Body Problem Producer

Lin Qi was the billionaire founder of Yoozoo Games, for which Xu Yao was employed as an executive. It is believed that the motivation for the murder was a conflict between the two at the company about how the business should be run. It is unclear what Xu’s intention was if he had been able to execute the murder without being caught.

Whether he planned to take control of the company or was merely enacting blind revenge with no further foresight, it does seem clear his plans did not stop with the 3 Body Problem producer.