Tucker Carlson Is Leaving Fox News For Good

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News, effective immediately.

By Jessica Goudreault |

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most watched and most controversial host, is officially no longer with the company, according to Deadline. To potentially downplay the dramatic break-up, the news station has confirmed that the split was mutual. No one from Fox News has commented on why they have parted ways with Tucker Carlson, but some assume it was due to his involvement in the recent defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the voting software companies used during the 2020 election, sued Fox News for spreading false information about the election results. The two companies were able to reach a settlement in which Fox News paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million for claiming that the election was rigged, and that Joe Biden was not the rightful president. If the case had gone to trial, then Tucker Carlson would have had to testify as a key witness.

Perhaps Fox News is trying to save face by parting ways with Tucker Carlson, as his controversial antics could get the company into even more hot water. In the past, the conservative talk show host has agreed with right-wing conspiracy theorists that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate, and he even went so far as to call January 6th Capitol rioters “sightseers.” There is speculation that Rupert Murdoch (who owns Fox News) pushed Tucker Carlson out.

Democrats and liberals alike are celebrating the news of Tucker Carlson’s departure, with audiences of The View clapping and cheering at the announcement, and former Wyoming congresswoman, Liz Cheney, tweeting that “it’s about time.” But while left-wing politicians celebrate this news, they grieve the loss of one of their own: CNN’s host Don Lemon.

Don Lemon was fired by CNN earlier today, just one hour before Tucker Carlson parted ways from Fox News. After 17 years with CNN, Don Lemon has been let go mainly due to a comment about a female presidential candidate being “past her prime” at the age of 51. The news of both hosts being let go at the same time is very shocking, though it is most likely just a coincidence.

Tucker Carlson’s final episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight was aired on Friday, April 21st, just days before the news of his departure broke. The host of the program discussed President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, covered racial bias in home appraisals, and ate a sausage and pineapple pizza. It seems clear that the host had no idea of his impending departure since he told viewers that he would be back on Monday.

Now that Tucker Carlson is no longer a part of Fox News, it will be interesting to see if the network continues its high viewership or if it drops off without the long-time host. Tucker Carlson started with Fox News as a commentator back in 2009 before starting Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2016.

Tucker Carlson Tonight is being replaced in its timeslot by Fox News Tonight (which does not yet have an announced host), and we are unsure what the future holds for the former news personality.