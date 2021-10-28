Tobey Maguire’s Pivotal Moment In Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

By Faith McKay | 1 day ago

The official word from Marvel has been that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, there are so many reports contradicting that at this point that if they aren’t in the movie, audiences are going to be shocked and disappointed. While everyone seems to know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland, due to issues with the Multiverse, the real questions at this point surround what happens in those scenes. How do the Spider-Mans interact? What do they have to teach Tom Holland’s character at this critical point in his life story? Now, Mikey Sutton from GeekosityMag has shared what he’s learned happens between Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

According to what the outlet has learned from their source, Tobey Maguire will impart some of the most famous Spider-Man wisdom to Tom Holland. Maguire is going to say, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

If you’re going to use the Multiverse to bring Spider-Mans together, it’s moments like this that audiences want to see. While Mikey Sutton himself has clarified that at this time he has only learned this from one source, he has said that it seemed specific enough to share. There’s a lot of significance to this line, and specifically, it’s a fitting use of Tobey Maguire for the franchise.

Maguire’s movies have Uncle Ben say this line in a moment that felt profound in the movie itself and more so for fans of the comics. “With great power comes great responsibility” has been a popular line in pop culture for decades. The line was originally written by Stan Lee in the comics and not actually said by any particular character. In Tobey Maguire’s movie, Uncle Ben was an extremely likable mentor. When he died, it broke the audience’s heart right alongside Peter Parker’s, which added more meaning to this wisdom from Uncle Ben. The line becomes a driving force for Peter Parker as he embraces his role as a hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third solo movie. The trailer shows Peter Parker seeking out the help of Doctor Strange. He asks for a spell to be performed for selfish reasons, which then causes problems for the Multiverse. The movie will be the perfect time to have Tobey Maguire appear and share the classic Spider-Man line and advice he got from Uncle Ben. “With great power comes great responsibility.” It’s easy to believe just from the trailer that this will be the theme for the third movie for Tom Holland’s character.

As part of this report from Geekosity Mag, they also reiterated that a year ago they learned from another source that Tobey Maguire will die in the movie. It will be interesting to see if both of these reports prove true. If so, that will give Maguire’s Peter Parker the same arc in No Way Home that Uncle Ben had in Maguire’s Spider-Man film. He plays a mentor to the young Spider-Man, passing away, and leaving the iconic line behind him.

If Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man gets to pull in this iconic line, it’s going to be interesting to see what Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man gets to bring in from his movies.