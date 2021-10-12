See Andrew Garfield On A Billboard For Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Apeksha Bagchi | 7 seconds ago

For months now, rumors have been circulating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s version of Spider-Man will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home fighting the villains alongside Tom Holland’s superhero. And while both Holland and Garfield have vehemently denied the possibility, the coincidences hinting otherwise have been piling up with the most recent addition being Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man on a billboard playing the teaser trailer of Spider-Man 3.

This weird incident was reported by a Spider-Man 3 Twitter fan page which has noted that the Russian website of the famous candy brand, Skittles, under its partnership with Sony Pictures in a cross-promotion for the upcoming film, has used an image of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 while putting up a link to No Way Home’s teaser trailer. While this can be written off as a mistake, this does add to the consistently lengthening list of rumors and leaks surrounding the possibility of Garfield as well as Tobey Maguire’s Spideys joining Tom Holland in the upcoming Marvel feature.

If you go on to the Russian skittles website and follow all the instructions you will see a billboard with Garfield's Spider-Man that plays a trailer saying "there is no way home"



Link: https://t.co/hjgyq7EV7m pic.twitter.com/dTxpKCuhnS — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) October 11, 2021

But again, even if Andrew Garfield is indeed in Spider-Man 3, both the actor, Marvel Studios, and Sony Pictures are not ready to put the official stamp on the news. Recently, the Hacksaw Ridge actor appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and addressed the rumors surrounding his return as the webbed slinger and openly laughed at the idea of him being a part of the upcoming film.

Andrew Garfield insisted that while people are consistently getting hyped up by the constant rumors about him making a comeback as Spidey, he has no spoilers to give as he never received an offer from Marvel Studios or Sony to reprise the role. He even likened the whole situation to playing a game of Werewolf or Mafia where he is not the Mafia or the Werewolf but everyone else is beyond convinced that he is indeed playing the part and lying. Till the end, he continued to deny his involvement in the project and also highlighted that given the fact that Spider-Man 3 has wrapped up its filming months ago, it is a little too late for Marvel or Sony to give him a call unless, he jokingly added, they are “doing market research.”

Before him, Tom Holland too had shot down the rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire being a part of Spider-Man 3. He assured that he has read the script for the film from start to finish and there is not even a cameo appearance by the two actors. Well, the only thing that will confirm or deny the comments by both the actors is when the film finally debuts in theaters because actors associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe strongly denying one thing only to end up doing the exact opposite is not exactly shocking anymore.

As for the rumors regarding Spider-Man 3, the trillion theories out there (if believed) have, more or less, outlined its entire storyline and the first teaser of the film has confirmed it to an extent. It is now known that after the events of Spider-Man 2, Peter is on the run. He seeks Doctor Strange’s help to rectify the situation only to unleash the multiverse in the process and allowing villains– Green Goblin, Doctor Ock, Electro– to enter his universe. Rumor is that he and Strange will be traveling to the respective universes of this villain to seek the help of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. The three Spideys will allegedly band together to bring down the baddies. While the concept does fit the whole multiverse theme that MCU Phase IV has at its core, until Spider-Man 3 releases or Marvel makes it official, nothing can be said for certain.