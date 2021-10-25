Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man Scene With Tobey Maguire?

By Annie Banks | 6 seconds ago

Tom Holland’s time as Peter “Spider-Man” Parker has come with great power and great responsibility. The young protege has taken on Avenger-sized threats, faced off against ruthless villains, and now has had his identity revealed to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, per Spider-Man: Far From Home. His story is about to become tenfold more complex as Spider-Man: No Way Home elaborates on the multiverse that is being brought to life through the cinematic universe. With the multiverse unraveling, there are plenty of rumors that hint at who may be now included in the MCU – or who may be returning. Fans remain optimistic that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may re-emerge. Actor Tom Holland is now giving fans more reason to hope.

In an interview with Empire, Tom Holland said that he filmed “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot”. He went on to say the scene included a character that he wasn’t at liberty to disclose during the interview. Such a simple statement could allude to anything, including Tobey Maguire making his rumored cameo. The details he provides about the scene make it sound even more like he’s teasing Maguire’s appearance.

Tom Holland told Empire a little more as to what happens in the mysterious scene. It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing,” Holland said to the publication. If one of characters is played by Holland, that leaves room for three other seats at the table. What he says makes it sounds like all the characters involved are superheroes themselves. Doctor Strange was seen in the trailer, so he is likely one of the four. That makes up two spots. Could the other two belong to the other two Spider-Mans rumored to be in the movie? Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield?

Tom Holland went on to say, “The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.” The hopes of fans around Tobey Maguire somehow weaving his way back into the MCU has been an unbudging stance taken by Spider-Man diehards who have labored for Tobey Maguire’s return since his departure from Marvel and Sony post-Sam Raimi trilogy in the early 2000s.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield aren’t the only two that have been rumored for their grand reprise in Tom Holland’s next movie. Rumors of Sandman and Green Goblin somehow coming back as villains have flooded the internet after the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered social media. Tom Holland hasn’t responded to any rumors of former foes coming out of the shadows to square off with the webhead once again. Intense speculation has brought Marvel Studios alum, Charlie Cox, into the mix, where rumors have implied that he will return as Matt “Daredevil” Murdock and serve as Parker’s lawyer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s designated web-slinger, Tom Holland, shared with Entertainment Weekly that the third installation into his Homecoming saga will double as his departure from the MCU. “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” he said to Entertainment Weekly. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.” The actor, who is known for letting spoilers slip, still denies Tobey Maguire’s involvement in the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021. It will either be a fantastic crossover event or a fantastic disappointment.