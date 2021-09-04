Charlie Cox Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Rumors have been flying for what seems like forever about who will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the highly anticipated Sony/ Marvel crossover film finally hits the big screen. Some of the rumors have been confirmed, others not so much and some still hang out there in limbo. One of those is whether Charlie Cox will make his Marvel debut as Matt Murdock/ Daredevil in this movie. With the first trailer hitting screens last week, some thought for sure they had seen Cox in the mix. The actor took time over the weekend to respond to whether he was in the film or not.

In an interview with The Irish Examiner (via TheDirect) Charlie Cox took to explaining about the rumors flying around that he appeared in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and whether this would be, in fact, his coming out party when it came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He didn’t mix too many words actually and had some explanations for why people might have thought this was going to be the first sighting. While not official, from what Cox has to say it doesn’t look like we are getting his character into the mix quite yet. In the first part of the interview, he explains that even those who know him well were fooled.

“One of my good friends in New York, who knows me really well texted me a clip from a leaked trailer that has me in it. I had to write back to tell him that it wasn’t real. Like you could clearly see it wasn’t real. This is a guy that knows me and he fell for it. I’m like, ‘Do you think I wouldn’t have told you?'”

So even those who have spent a lot of time with Charlie Cox and know him on a personal level thought that he was seen in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Enough to the point where they were reaching out to him. Look, actors can be a cagey bunch. They are professional pretenders after all, but this does seem like an honest response from Cox, conversational in tone and not purposely obfuscating the situation. He then went on to say:

“There was a fan on the Kin crew. I came to work one day, and the rumour had come out that I was filming in Atlanta, and he asked me like it was a sensible question, and I was like, ‘I’ve been here every day with you, on set’ but I think he was so hopeful that he still was like, ‘Is it true?’; I had to say to him, ‘How would it be true?“

This one is an even more logistical case for Charlie Cox not appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is referring to rumors a month or so ago that he has left filming one project for unknown reasons. That led fans to speculate, as fans often do, that he had taken a timeout to get his cameo into this upcoming Marvel movie. But again, this story from Cox would appear to check out. It is just personal enough without having to be a cleverly crafted lie that one can easily believe this is exactly how it went down on the set of Kin.

Now, again, nothing is official until Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in the theaters and we have seen it from beginning to end. There are more than a few surprises surely waiting for us with some known already. Even if Charlie Cox doesn’t hit the screen here as Murdock/ Daredevil, we already know some folks from Spider-Man’s past are coming into the mix. Alfred Molina is reprising his Doctor Octopus role, Jamie Foxx is coming back as Electro and we heard the cackle of Willam Defoe’s Green Goblin in the trailer as well.

Plus, rumors still abound about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their Peter Parker roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Time will tell if Tom Holland’s Peter along with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange run into these guys in their romp through the Multiverse. But Charlie Cox? That one is looking less and less likely with each passing day.