See Charlie Cox Leave Daredevil Behind In Crime Family Series

By Dylan Balde | 12 seconds ago

Charlie Cox exchanges shots with another drug syndicate’s kingpin in Kin, an upcoming drama about warring clans, feckless murder, and bitter vengeance. The Daredevil star plays Michael Kinsella, a former convict who takes up arms against an international cartel when one of his own, a young boy, is killed in a calculated hit. Peter McKenna of Netflix’s The Last Kingdom co-created the AMC+ show with Ciarán Donnelly (Altered Carbon, Tudors).

The bond between blood brothers is stronger than any existing hierarchy, or so the Kinsella crime family claims. These small-time gangsters attract the ire of all-powerful narco Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds) and his organized militia when a Kinsella boy is shot down and they decide to retaliate; bereaved patriarch Frank Kinsella (Aidan Gillen) sends Charlie Cox’s Michael, his eldest, to hunt down Cunningham and his associates, one bloodbath at a time. It’s a gangland war pitting the worst of Ireland against the world’s most ruthless criminals, and both sides are fugitives and victims in their torrid quest to outmaneuver each other.

Check out the action-packed trailer for Charlie Cox’s Kin below:

The season one trailer for Kin opens with Michael Kinsella’s (Charlie Cox) release from prison. His family, seemingly normal on the surface, throws a party in his honor; the Kinsellas are revealed to be piddling drug dealers operating somewhere in Dublin, with contacts all over the country. Michael, having spent a good chunk of his life holed up in maximum isolation, is raring to start over; his father Frank cracks open a crate full of cocaine and enlists Michael as a runner. He is employed on various errands, some more precarious than others, and all goes smoothly for a while until a competing cartel begins “encroaching” on Frank Kinsella’s dealers, a delicate matter he decides to peacefully talk over with head narco Eamon Cunningham.

No surprise; being the fulcrum that keeps an international trafficking operation going, Cunningham doesn’t answer to anybody, much less someone as annoyingly bush-league as the Kinsellas, and ultimately fails to uphold his side of the deal. Michael returns from a run to find a relative — either his little brother or nephew — drowning in his own blood, having been murdered by Cunningham’s men. The ensuing funeral is somber and bursting with enmity; the mother pleads before Frank Kinsella to make sure the degenerates responsible are taken care of and he immediately obliges. Charlie Cox’s Michael offers his own services, remarking, “If you want me to do this with you, I’ll do the shooting.”

Reminiscent of his crimefighting days, Charlie Cox suits up in a mask and black hoodie, but Michael Kinsella is no Daredevil; he is a hired gun, nothing more, and begins shooting up bars, restaurants, and public establishments in pursuit of Eamon Cunningham. Women, children, and the elderly are collateral damage in Michael’s one-man war against the cartel. It’s the same kind of vigilantism that put Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in Ryker’s, but without the altruistic motivations that drove Matthew Murdock to madness. Michael Kinsella is fighting for his family, the rest of Ireland be damned, and he intends to see this war to the grave.

In time, Frank Kinsella begins to question his choice to let revenge cloud his better judgment, and Michael screams in his face, “Why are you so f*cking weak?” Determined to avenge their son, Frank’s wife Amanda (Clare Dunne) implores her husband to fight smarter. But the Kinsella patriarch is worried there’s no winning a battle against an international narco with better resources and fears the end of his legacy. Unwilling to back down, Cunningham threatens Frank on call: “You have no idea what you’ve started. You and your idiot son and your whole f*cking inbred family… You are outdone. They are f*cking dead.” The blatantly strong-arm tactic works on Frank, but Charlie Cox’s Michael is undeterred.

Kin stars Charlie Cox in ways audiences have never seen him — with his head shaved and a full beard, shooting down innocents in cold blood to uphold the honor of his family. No more saving cities or being God’s loyal servant for Cox, who made his mark on Hollywood playing Marvel superhero Daredevil in the Netflix series of the same name. His foil in the three-season show, Vincent D’Onofrio, played another mobster in another crime family epic in 2019; he was real-life Genovese crime boss Vincent “The Chin” Gigante opposite Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson in Epix’s Godfather of Harlem. So the Devil doesn’t fall too far from his nemesis, so to speak. Cox sheds his good guy roots in Kin as he rallies Michael’s family against a proverbial Goliath.

Kin is described by a press release as “a world where gangsters are treated like reality stars, with nicknames and celebrity status, where assassins dress up as women, and drug dealers keep exotic pets in their den.” It stars Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella, Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham, Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella, Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella, Sam Keeley as Eric “Viking” Kinsella, Emmett J. Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget “Birdy” Goggins, Hannah Adeogun as Anna Areoye, and newcomer Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy. It hits AMC+ on September 9.

As for his more famous alter-ego, Charlie Cox will reportedly reprise the role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though the details remain fuzzy. He is rumored to feature as a supporting character in Hawkeye and deaf superhero Maya Lopez’s solo miniseries Echo.