Tobey Maguire Is The Best Spider-Man, Give Him One Last Sequel

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man was less focused on silly one-liners and more on the genuine struggle of this young man trying to enjoy life while simultaneously feeling responsible for safeguarding an entire city.

We saw Peter truly struggle with holding down a decent job, making time to show he was committed to Mary Jane, and caring for his elderly Aunt May. The Sam Raimi trilogy showed the sacrifice it takes on Peter’s normal life for him to help others as Spider-Man.

The guy gave up a lot throughout those movies and you genuinely felt for him.