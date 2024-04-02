Great White Sharks Are Taking Back Texas

By Nikola Pajtic |

One would think that sighting a great white shark patrolling Texas waters is just a scene from a B-production movie. However, a recent scientific report speaks of a great white shark, nicknamed LeeBeth that has been tracked all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Before reaching this far west, LeeBeth was on a record-setting trip of 2,000 miles that made headlines.

This particular journey is raising questions about the historic presence of great white sharks in Texas waters and their potential return.