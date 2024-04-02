Frasier Has One Glaring Issue That Makes No Sense

First, we need to discuss Frasier’s living situation. Throughout the original series, he lived on the 19th floor of the Elliot Bay Towers in downtown Seattle. From the balcony of his apartment, you can see the Space Needle, which is decorated with priceless art and furnished with a custom-made replica of Coco Chanel’s couch!

I’ve cross-examined real estate listings for such a location with a number of Reddit posts, and it’s safe to say that Frasier’s humble abode cost about $2 million in 1994.

Frasier’s salary at KACL would barely put a dent in his mortgage, let alone the financing of his BMW, his frequent trips to Michelin-rated restaurants and the opera. Plus, there’s a coffee habit that’s fueled by the baristas at Café Nervosa, his many priceless bottles of wine, and his rare collection of antique pudding cups that bear the likeness of Henry VIII’s six wives.