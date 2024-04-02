Frasier Has One Glaring Issue That Makes No Sense
Since the beginning of time (read: 1994), Frasier fans have been asking themselves one very important question without ever getting a clear answer: how does Frasier Crane afford his extravagant lifestyle? It’s one thing to be comfortably wealthy, but I find it hard to believe that a local AM talk show host has such deep pockets.
While Frasier writer Joe Keenan once suggested that the series’ titular character made some very smart investment choices before relocating to Seattle, I think he’s just trying to save face because we’re talking about at least five-figures worth of monthly expenses when you break it all down.
Frasier’s Living Situation
First, we need to discuss Frasier’s living situation. Throughout the original series, he lived on the 19th floor of the Elliot Bay Towers in downtown Seattle. From the balcony of his apartment, you can see the Space Needle, which is decorated with priceless art and furnished with a custom-made replica of Coco Chanel’s couch!
I’ve cross-examined real estate listings for such a location with a number of Reddit posts, and it’s safe to say that Frasier’s humble abode cost about $2 million in 1994.
Frasier’s salary at KACL would barely put a dent in his mortgage, let alone the financing of his BMW, his frequent trips to Michelin-rated restaurants and the opera. Plus, there’s a coffee habit that’s fueled by the baristas at Café Nervosa, his many priceless bottles of wine, and his rare collection of antique pudding cups that bear the likeness of Henry VIII’s six wives.
An Expensive Life Style
Other expenses include, but are not limited to, taking care of his retired father, Marty, and paying the salary of his live-in healthcare professional, Daphne Moon.
For fun, Frasier and his brother, Niles, often throw their money around to host dinner parties with elite members of society, regularly purchase Armani suits, go to the spa, play squash, and, in one instance, engage with the Russian black market to acquire Beluga caviar.
It’s also worth noting that after a hard day’s work, Frasier likes to wind down with his proprietary bath blend of jasmine, lavender, rose hips, and a little Tahitian vanilla while nursing a copita glass full of sherry, his drink of choice.
His Actual Salary?
The information I’ve found about Frasier’s salary suggests that he was earning roughly $65,000 as a local talk radio host.
While hosts of widely distributed radio shows, like Howard Stern, were probably able to live off of their broadcasting salaries alone, The Dr. Frasier Crane show did not have a shot at syndication until the later seasons of the series’ original run.
In other words, Frasier was making some serious money outside of his day-job, but it’s never fully revealed how.
Good Investments?
One could assume that when Frasier and Lilith finalized their divorce, they sold their house in Boston and divided their assets.
Frasier also sold his private psychiatry practice and probably had some money to throw around between the end of Cheers and the beginning of his own series.
If we’re to believe that Frasier was an early investor for a tech startup, then it kind of makes sense that he never has to worry about money.
Things Don’t Add Up
But still, I’m scratching my head because you need to factor in child-support payments for his son, Frederick, as well as the cost of putting him through private school, which doesn’t deter Frasier and Niles from impulsively buying a restaurant in downtown Seattle in season 2’s “The Innkeepers.”
And let’s not forget that when the restaurant burned down because the cherries jubilee was over-saturated with brandy, Frasier wasn’t even fazed about how much money he sank into his venture, but instead upset over how the incident would damage his reputation.
What Doesn’t Frasier Have?
At the end of the day, Frasier is just a sitcom, and within the world that the sitcom establishes, you’re not supposed to waste a lot of time wondering how a guy who works about 15 hours a week has amassed such a massive fortune.
While I’m envious of Frasier Crane’s seemingly endless bank account, I’ve got to admit that it feels great to have the one thing that Frasier Crane doesn’t: an in-unit washer and dryer.