The Ultra-Violent Sylvester Stallone Sci-Fi Is A Secret Gem, Stream Immediately

Death Race 2000 introduces us to the five competitors who will partake in the 20th annual Transcontinental Road Race: Frankenstein (David Carradine), Joe “Machine Gun” Viterbo (Sylvester Stallone), Jane “Calamity Jane” Kelly (Mary Woronov), Matilda “The Hun” (Roberta Collins), and Nero the Hero (Martin Kove).

Though each driver is a worthy contender in the upcoming event, there is a clear rivalry between returning champion, Frankenstein, and Machine Gun, who’s tired of always coming in second place. Frankenstein dresses in all black, and has supposedly survived numerous horrific wrecks in the past, and Machine Gun is determined to beat Frankenstein once and for all so he can finally come out on top.