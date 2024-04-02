Stop Tricking Us Into Watching Musical Movies

I am not even saying that Wonka was a bad movie or that I had a problem with it being a musical. It just would have been nice to know that fact ahead of time.

It is not as if musical movies are so reviled that nobody will show up for them. 2012’s Les Miserables made over $442 million at the box office against a $61 million budget, and was nominated for Best Picture even with the trailers showing it was a musical.

There are tons of musical fans who will show up for that sort of movie. But the people who hate musicals aren’t suddenly going to be converted just because of deceptive advertising.