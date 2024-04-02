Angie Harmon Alleges Deliveryman Shot And Killed Family Dog

Following the incident, Harmon took it to the officials, but no charges have been filed against the deliveryman.

The police launched the investigation, and it was revealed that a delivery driver came to the residence and, in his statement, claimed that a dog attacked him while he was there.

He used firearms only to defend himself, firing a single bullet, but it was enough to wound the dog mortally. He continued to say that there was another dog at the residence but that one didn’t display aggressive behavior.

Since then, the police have involved CMPD’s Animal Control, but there are no further details on the matter.