Netflix Snooped On Facebook Users’ DMs According To Court Documents

The newly unsealed court documents are from a major anti-trust lawsuit that was filed by Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert. The two claim that Netflix and Facebook had a “special relationship” that would allow the streamer to better tailor its Facebook ads. Clearly, this would give the streamer a competitive advantage over multiple other streaming services and markets that Netflix serves.

The lawsuit also claimed that Netflix guaranteed ad spending of $150 million to Facebook in 2017, showing the benefit that Meta would have from this relationship. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings joined the board of directors for Facebook and was a major contributor to closing the streaming service Facebook Watch, which would be a direct competitor to Netflix.