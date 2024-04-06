The Movie That Changed Marvel, For Better Or Worse

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

As the MCU continues to expand its colossal footprint in the realm of entertainment, it’s only natural to go back on occasion and reflect on the milestones that shaped its trajectory. One such milestone is the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier on April 4, 2014.

While this sophomore outing for Steve Rogers may seem like just another installment in the MCU’s vast library, this sequel permanently changed the MCU by expanding genre boundaries, deepening narrative complexity, and laying the groundwork for franchise expansion.