Star Trek: Voyager Almost Ended With The Borg Assimilating Everyone

How did such an ambitious idea for Voyager’s finale come about? As I previously wrote about, Janeway actor Kate Mulgrew had a strong desire for her iconic captain “to go down with the ship, but not at the full cost of her being.” This resulted in the initial story idea where Janeway would voluntarily surrender her ship to the Borg, but only because she was planning to unleash a secret weapon.

In this draft of Voyager’s finale, Janeway and her crew had prepared a special “reverse assimilation virus” that could help them take over a Borg ship from the inside. That was why Janeway was willing to surrender to her foe: to place herself where she could strike at the Borg Collective where it was most vulnerable. Among other benefits, this would give the crew access to the transwarp conduits used by their enemy, and Voyager would take advantage of one such conduit to return home to planet Earth.