The Rock Is About To Become The King Of Netflix

TKO Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of WWE and UFC, disclosed the deal’s details in a regulatory filing in January. The 10-year contract allows Netflix to extend it for another 10 years or opt-out after five years.

Additionally, WWE documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects will be accessible on the streaming platform starting in 2025.

WWE also gave The Rock ownership of his “the most electrifying man in sports and entertainment” moniker alongside the Netflix deal.

The actor, who rose to fame as a WWE superstar twenty years ago, also possesses the rights to various nicknames, taunts, and catchphrases from his wrestling days in the 1990s and early 2000s, including “Candy Ass,” “Jabroni,” and “If you smell what The Rock is cooking.”