The Rock Is About To Become The King Of Netflix
WWE’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, will move to Netflix in 2025 as part of a monumental streaming agreement valued at over $5 billion. While the deal promises to reshape sports entertainment, it is also a milestone for Dwayne Johnson. With his undeniable charisma and a string of blockbuster hits, The Rock is on the brink of solidifying his reign as the King of Netflix.
WWE Coming To Netflix
TKO Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of WWE and UFC, disclosed the deal’s details in a regulatory filing in January. The 10-year contract allows Netflix to extend it for another 10 years or opt-out after five years.
Additionally, WWE documentaries, original series, and upcoming projects will be accessible on the streaming platform starting in 2025.
WWE also gave The Rock ownership of his “the most electrifying man in sports and entertainment” moniker alongside the Netflix deal.
The actor, who rose to fame as a WWE superstar twenty years ago, also possesses the rights to various nicknames, taunts, and catchphrases from his wrestling days in the 1990s and early 2000s, including “Candy Ass,” “Jabroni,” and “If you smell what The Rock is cooking.”
Dwayne Johnson Owns The Rock
This transfer of intellectual property rights to Johnson is part of his agreement to join the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the company formed by Endeavor that merged WWE and the UFC.
Johnson’s ownership of his famous ring name, “The Rock,” was announced before the Netflix deal, along with the revelation of two dozen other names and slogans formerly belonging to WWE.
The comprehensive list also includes phrases and nicknames such as “The Samoan Sensation,” “The Brahma Bull,” and memorable lines like “Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth” and “Finally, The Rock has come back to…” In addition to these rights, the agreement grants Johnson ownership of associated logos, service marks, and other elements linked to his time as a WWE performer.
Dwayne Johnson Gets $30 Million
However, this arrangement does not include any photographic, audio, or audiovisual footage of Johnson that is part of WWE’s copyrighted works, nor does it include any material created by WWE during his tenure.
According to the SEC filing, The Rock received $30 million in TKO stock as part of his appointment to its board, as part of a promotional services contract which likely includes Netflix.
Dwayne Johnson’s Other Work With Netflix
Furthermore, Johnson received $491,000 in royalty payments from WWE in 2023, with ongoing annual royalties anticipated from WWE, alongside potential royalties from licensed products using his intellectual property rights as outlined in the services agreement. The Rock’s association with Netflix goes beyond the WWE deal.
He previously starred in the Netflix movie Red Notice, which reportedly earned him over $20 million. The 2021 film is currently the most-watched original movie on the platform. Additionally, his 2013 film Snitch entered the Global Top 10 of English-language movies on the platform. The Rock’s HBO series Ballers has also been a recent fixture on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list.
The Energy Shifts
The collaboration between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Netflix, through the WWE deal, positions him as a key player in the streaming platform’s content strategy. His involvement in the agreement, combined with his successful acting career and global popularity, cements his place as a significant figure in entertainment and a potential driving force behind the platform’s continued growth.
As a longtime sports entertainment fan (who also happens to be a proud Cody Cry Baby), I can confidently state that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.
When The Rock steps into the arena, the energy shifts. His ability to command the audience’s attention with just a raise of an eyebrow or a witty catchphrase is unparalleled.
Dwayne Johnson’s Aura
Whether he’s cutting a promo or engaging in a fierce battle in the ring, The Rock exudes an aura that captivates fans worldwide. His magnetic presence is simply undeniable. Moreover, The Rock’s journey from a promising football player to a WWE superstar is inspiring. Despite facing initial setbacks, he persevered and carved out a legacy that continues to inspire millions… and millions.