Ex-WWE Star Wanted For Murder, Tried To Run For Congress
Former WWE star and congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer is currently wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of Christopher Tapp, as announced in a recent press release.
Daniel Rodimer Is Wanted For Murder
The murder Daniel Rodimer allegedly committed occurred in the fall of 2023. What started as an altercation resulted in the death of Tapp, who was 47 at the time. Tapp had previously been wrongfully convicted of murder in Idaho and spent 21 years incarcerated before his release in 2017.
Former Developmental Wrestler
According to authorities, Tapp’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on January 2. The circumstances surrounding his demise suggest an altercation and purported accident leading to blunt-force trauma to his head. An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Rodimer, 45, indicating that he is wanted for questioning in this matter.
Rodimer Made It To WWE Heat
The Las Vegas Justice Court docket states that Daniel Rodimer is set to surrender to authorities and post a court-ordered bail, according to statements from his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.
The altercation reportedly took place during a party at a Resorts World suite, where Tapp allegedly offered cocaine to Daniel Rodimer’s step-daughter. Witnesses claim Rodimer confronted Tapp in a bathroom, issuing threats to kill him before allegedly assaulting him, leading to Tapp’s fatal injuries.
Not The First WWE Star To Commit Murder
At least two witnesses claim to have seen Daniel Rodimer attack Tapp. One witness recalled seeing Rodimer knock Tapp to the ground, where his head hit a small table. Once Tapp was on the floor, the witness recalled how Rodimer attacked the victim by punching him all over his head and body.
According to another witness, Daniel Rodimer purportedly struck Tapp following the sound of two loud noises. Subsequently, medical personnel responded to the scene at Resorts World and promptly transferred the injured victim to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for further medical attention.
Incriminating Text Messages
Investigators have uncovered text messages exchanged between Daniel Rodimer and a woman identified as Sarah, in which she accuses him of murder. According to police documents, the text messages read, “I watched you nearly murder somebody and I had to take your f—— hands off from his neck as he laid there and you ran away and I spent the next two hours trying to take care of him. Nobody should have to watch their husband murder somebody.”
A Failed Political Career
In 1996, Tapp was wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. After years of legal battles, Tapp was released in 2017 and exonerated in 2019. He celebrated six years of freedom before his alleged murder by Daniel Rodimer.
Daniel Rodimer’s involvement in this case comes amidst his political endeavors, having previously run for congressional seats in Nevada and Texas, albeit unsuccessfully. While Rodimer’s attorneys assert his innocence and vow to contest the allegations, the arrest warrant and $200,000 bail suggest that the police are certain Rodimer is the one responsible for Tapp’s murder. Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, Rodimer’s legal team has affirmed his intention to cooperate with authorities.