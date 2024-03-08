Ex-WWE Star Wanted For Murder, Tried To Run For Congress

The Las Vegas Justice Court docket states that Daniel Rodimer is set to surrender to authorities and post a court-ordered bail, according to statements from his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

The altercation reportedly took place during a party at a Resorts World suite, where Tapp allegedly offered cocaine to Daniel Rodimer’s step-daughter. Witnesses claim Rodimer confronted Tapp in a bathroom, issuing threats to kill him before allegedly assaulting him, leading to Tapp’s fatal injuries.