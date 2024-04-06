Woke Disney Is Over According To CEO

Iger said that there may indeed be some validity to criticisms about woke messaging in recent Disney films. However, he made it clear that he has talked a lot with the company about making entertaining films the priority first and foremost.

“The bottom line is that infusing messaging as a sort of a number one priority in our films and TV shows is not what we’re up to,” said Iger. “They need to be entertaining, and where the Disney company can have a positive impact on the world, whether it’s, you know, fostering acceptance and understanding of people of all different types, great.”

Iger also gave voice to the word “woke” being misused and misunderstood nowadays, and that some of how people direct that word at Disney does not even make sense. However, he did say that in past years that perhaps some of their films tried too hard to aim at very niche audiences at the expense of making movies that have broad appeal. Iger made it clear he believes that reaching the biggest audience possible should be the objective, but that messages of tolerance and understanding can still fit within that framework.