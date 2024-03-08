The Accountant 2 Isn’t Messing Around, Huge Returning Cast Announced

Deadline reported on the casting news for the long-awaited sequel, which will keep some key names from the first movie both on and off-screen. Of course, Ben Affleck will be returning as the lead Christian Wolff, joining the returning Jon Bernthal as his brother, J.K. Simmons as Wolff’s unofficial partner, and Cynthia Adai-Robinson as the young agent who spent the first movie trying to discover Wolff’s identity. Behind the scenes, The Accountant 2 will be written and directed by Bill Dubuque and Gavin O’Connor, respectively, who also wrote and directed the first movie.