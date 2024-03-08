The Accountant 2 Isn’t Messing Around, Huge Returning Cast Announced
The Accountant was a major success when it came out in 2016, one of the rare non-superhero action movies to find a major audience in the modern era. Much of that success came from its star-studded cast and the chemistry between that veteran cast. That’s why it’s such good news that The Accountant 2 will be keeping some of its most important cast members.
The Returning Cast
Deadline reported on the casting news for the long-awaited sequel, which will keep some key names from the first movie both on and off-screen. Of course, Ben Affleck will be returning as the lead Christian Wolff, joining the returning Jon Bernthal as his brother, J.K. Simmons as Wolff’s unofficial partner, and Cynthia Adai-Robinson as the young agent who spent the first movie trying to discover Wolff’s identity. Behind the scenes, The Accountant 2 will be written and directed by Bill Dubuque and Gavin O’Connor, respectively, who also wrote and directed the first movie.
Uniting The Brothers
Some plot details about the sequel have also been released, explaining how these returning characters will be brought together once again. Cynthia Adai-Robinson’s character Meredith will facilitate the inciting incident, recruiting Wolff and his brother to help investigate the murder of her boss. Naturally, this investigation will be hampered by a host of villains attempting to violently shut down the investigation.
Accounting Has Never Looked So Exciting
These plot details make sense for The Accountant 2, which builds on the events of the first movie in logical ways. The first movie centered on Wolff, an autistic accountant who uses his accounting skills to help criminals launder money. When his activities get him involved in a violent web of theft and murder, it also pulls the financial officer investigating him and his security chief brother into turmoil.
A Bigger Role For Bernthal
One of the most noteworthy details released about The Accountant 2 is that Wolff’s brother Brax will play a more prominent role. Played by Jon Bernthal of Punisher and The Walking Dead fame, Brax had only a small role in the first movie, making him a great character to bring back and develop further. The relationship between the brothers is sure to add some interpersonal drama to the action thriller.
J.K. Simmons Is Back
The Accountant 2 will try to build on the success of the original, which was a box office hit and drew audiences despite mixed reviews. The film earned over $155 at the box office with a budget of $44 million, making it a substantial success financially speaking. Strong performances from Ben Affleck and J.K. Simmons, in particular, garnered the movie plenty of positive buzz even if reviews were tepid about the writing, something audiences looking for an action thriller clearly didn’t mind.
A Third Movie Waits In The Wings
There’s been a bit of a wait for The Accountant 2 as the plan to make a sequel was announced after the success of the original movie way back in 2017. More details emerged in 2021, with the movie officially being green-lit and entering pre-production with a third movie already in the writing stage. While the core creatives involved are still the same, the sequel will be produced by Amazon MGM instead of Warner Brothers, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will join up as producers.
Source: Deadline