The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Breaks Franchise Rotten Tomatoes Record

The newest in The Walking Dead line centers around two of the original show’s most popular characters. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who led a group of survivors for nine of its 11 seasons, was thought by his friends to have died in a bridge explosion. But in the original show’s finale in 2022, Rick is shown in a military jacket that signifies his belonging to the Civic Republic Military.

In season 10, Michonne (Danai Gurira) finds some of Rick’s belongings and believes that he is still alive somewhere. Her character departs The Walking Dead so that she can search for him. When The Ones Who Live begins, viewers see that Rick has been held against his will by the Civic Republic Military over the last five years.