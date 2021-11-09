Superman & Lois Reveals Lost Arrowverse Character Return In New Photo

By Apeksha Bagchi | 15 seconds ago

Even though The CW’s Supergirl is wrapping up its six-season run with an explosive finale, it doesn’t mean the end for all its characters. Superman & Lois will soon witness the return of one of its characters. Actress Jenna Dewan has revealed that she will be making a comeback to the Arrowverse by reprising her character of Lucy Lane, whom she briefly played in the first season of Supergirl.

Recently, Jenna Dewan took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of Superman & Lois, where she unites with her on-screen sister Lois Lane (played by Elizabeth Tulloch). She also shares a brief video of her trailer, with the label “Lucy Lane’ on the door, and captions the post as “The Lane Sisters.” The CW show will be the first time when the two sisters get to share a screen as in Supergirl, Jenna Dewan appeared as Lucy Lane only in Season 1 while Tulloch didn’t play Lois up until The CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover in 2018. You can see the photo from the Superman & Lois set below. You’ll need to click the right arrow to see the video.

While the photo and video promise she’ll be in Superman & Lois, it doesn’t share her story. Last we saw Lucy, she had mended her ways and became the co-director of the Department of Extranormal Operations along with J’onn J’onzz. It remains to be seen whether she will continue to be one of the good guys in Season 2 of Superman & Lois. She will be the second actor to reprise her Arrowverse role in the show as Season 1 saw David Ramsey’s John Diggle in Episode 12, Through the Valley of Death, where he helped Clark and Lois against Zod. As shared by showrunner Todd Helbing, Season 1 of The CW series was supposed to feature more Arrowverse connections, but because of the delayed production schedule as well as the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost every Easter egg for the Arrowverse was removed from Superman & Lois to make space for the show’s base story.

In fact, they even had plans of pulling off a Batwoman crossover. That was before the pandemic “just halted everything.” Hopefully, Superman & Lois Season 2 will include more Arrowverse nods than its previous chapter. Currently, the show shares the Arrowverse with other Greg Berlanti shows like Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. We can count on the future storylines in the series to share more connections with the old and existing shows as well as host mega-crossover events like its predecessors.

Apart from Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Superman & Lois Season 2 will also see the return of Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman/Kal-El, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. The list of recurring characters has two new names- Ian Bohen as Lt. Mitch Anderson and Djouliet Amara as a new student in Smallville High with a past “riddled with secrets.”

Season 2 of Superman & Lois, which was greenlit in early 2021, is currently being filmed and is scheduled to premiere on The CW on January 11, 2022.