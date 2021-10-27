Ruby Rose Reveals Emails Backing Up Her Allegations Against Batwoman Crew

By Michileen Martin | 2 days ago

Ruby Rose has fired off more salvos in her war of words against Warner Bros., The CW, and members of the cast and crew of Batwoman. The actress is clearly not letting the denials and responses from the studio deter her. In a series of Instagram story posts, Rose unveiled email and text exchanges between showrunner Caroline Dries and producer Greg Berlanti among others.

As shown on ComicBook.com, the screenshots don’t include the proverbial “smoking gun.” For the most part, the exchanges seem to be designed to push back against Warner Bros.’ initial response to Ruby Rose’s allegations, which was to claim she was fired from Batwoman based on “multiple complaints about workplace behavior.” Her screenshots seem designed to paint a different picture, like this message from Greg Berlanti.

One e-mail exchange between Ruby Rose and showrunner Caroline Dries addresses the request for a “no yelling” rule which Rose said she was denied in her initial allegations. In Rose’s email to Dries, she complains about the extra stress added to herself, other actors, and the crew because of the yelling. Dries responds by thanking Rose for being the comic relief because — and Rose circles this — “usually it’s the #1 doing the yelling.” In her note, Rose complains about Dries “offloading” the subject onto “a director who wasn’t even directing that episode.” This is likely a reference to Dries’ note at the end asking someone named Holly — probably director Holly Dale — “how do you deal with this?”

In another screenshot of the email to Dries, Ruby Rose adds a note that she loves her crew, and that they can’t speak out on her side “because of NDAs” i.e. non-disclosure agreements. However, one crew member spoke out last week, calling Rose a “dictator to work for.” Alexander J. Baxter says he was a production assistant on Season 1 of Batwoman, claiming that Rose was regularly late to set and abusive. He gave the example of Rose allegedly accidentally spilling food, looking at Baxter, saying “Well?” and then walking away. He also said that a man he dated — who claimed to be good friends with Rose — said that they were often “partying and getting high,” and the nights that this allegedly happened coincided with the mornings when Rose supposedly showed up late.

Ruby Rose responds specifically to this statement in one of her screenshots. In a text exchange between Rose and someone named Rachel — possibly Rachel Skarsten who plays her sister Alice — someone named Elise is discussed. In her note, Rose calls Elise “an actual pa” and adds that “the person in that article” — presumably Baxter — “isn’t on one call sheet I checked three months worth.” It should be noted that Alexander J. Baxter’s name does not appear anywhere on Batwoman‘s IMDb page as either cast or crew, whereas Elise Mortyr’s name does appear as, among other roles, a key production assistant.

Probably the most damning of the screenshots Ruby Rose released are of the neck injury she received on set. In a text exchange with someone name Cam — presumably Camrus Johnson who plays Luke Fox on Batwoman — Rose sends an image of her neck, saying that the producers were asking her to suit up to do magazine cover photos. In the texts she says she refused, but then in a follow up note Rose writes she did end up suiting up for the photos 6 days after emergency surgery.

Ruby Rose ends the series of screenshots with a note that she’s considering releasing what she clearly thinks will be a damning email from Caroline Dries. Rose claims in the email Dries denies being either an “LGBT activist or feminist…[But saying she could be one for others through the show].” She accuses Dries of “monetizing gays” and says she isn’t releasing the email because she’s giving the producers time to “act privately,” adding she wants “mediation not litigation.” She ends saying that when she “went to hire a litigation lawyer,” Berlanti had already “hired them all.” Doubtless, the coming weeks and months will reveal whether Rose and those she’s accusing take the road of mediation or litigation.