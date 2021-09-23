New Supergirl Series Happening, Replacing Melissa Benoist’s TV Version

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

Supergirl is wrapping up its sixth and final season. While it seemed the future was unclear of what will happen to Melissa Benoist (Glee) as the titled character, according to That Hashtag Show, an HBO Max series is in development with the other Supergirl that we will be getting in 2022 with Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as she will debut in The Flash.

The idea behind this from the website’s anonymous sources is that DC is developing shows on the streaming platform for characters who are already established elsewhere. For example, John Cena (The Suicide Squad) is taking his patriotic character into his standalone series on HBO Max somewhere in January of next year. Now, supposedly as Sasha Calle debuts in the upcoming superhero blockbuster, she will have her own standalone show to follow, which, if true, could make her the primary focus as Melissa Benoist puts down her cape when her series concludes later this year.

According to the report, the Sasha Calle series was initially planned to be a movie that would feature on HBO Max. It stated that the writers realized the story being told would be more suitable in a longer form, thus leading to ditching the previous plan and going for a series. The story details given will differ from the Melissa Benoist series. It will explore the character’s training and background to connect with The Flash.

The Arrowverse edition with Melissa Benoist will be separate due to the differing universes. The DC Extended Universe version will be inspired by Cir-El, who debuted in 2003 by Steven T. Seagle and Scott McDaniel. She is a human/Kryptonian mix with a blurry past. She initially appeared to claim that she was the biological daughter of Superman and Lois Lane, but it turned out that it was false. We are unsure how much from the comics will be altered, but it will mark a different path for the character.

It seems that Warner Bros. is ready for bigger budgets and more ambition with its live-action series. The CW shows have been successful but notably cheap. Two years ago, the series starring Melissa Benoist was made fun of across the Internet for an alien that looked liked it came straight out of a PS2 game. Meanwhile, HBO has been known for top-quality shows that do not run into that kind of issue as Game of Thrones and, more recently, Lovecraft Country have proven the platform can handle a big budget and high-end special effects. Maybe with shows like Peacemaker and other projects, we will see a higher quality from the visual effects department.

We cannot confidently confirm if the Sasha Calle show is happening. Although, it would not be too shocking. While Melissa Benoist is making her exit, it could open the door for another Supergirl. Even then, she can remain in her universe on various other shows while the new hero has her chance to shine on another platform and a different universe. It would also fit with the plans of giving characters their own standalone series, like James Gunn’s (The Suicide Squad) upcoming series Peacemaker with the WWE star.