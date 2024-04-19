Stephen King’s Rival Can Destroy Him If He Allows Movies Made from His Books

Where King imagines a zealous fan kidnapping her favorite author to bring about the ending she wants in Misery, Koontz imagines how a brutal serial killer was formed from childhood trauma in Whispers, and how, even though he must be stopped, we are also compelled to empathize with him.

I read many of King’s novels but many more of Koontz’s, and I have no doubt it is because the former felt like almost pure horror with blood and guts everywhere and the latter felt like horror was a side effect of so much more.

Dean Koontz’s novels have heart, relationships, and joy in the face of abject terror, horror, and brutality. Stephen King just terrifies us — plain and simple.