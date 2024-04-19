Original Star Trek Enterprise Discovered And Returned Home

Now, just a few short months later, the Star Trek Enterprise model has soared its way back to Eugene Roddenberry thanks to Heritage Auctions who not only helped bring it home but also confirmed that it was the real deal. The story behind the prop’s disappearance is unclear, as Eugene Roddenberry remembers it sitting on his father’s desk when he was a child before it seemingly vanished into thin air.

The accepted theory is that the tiny ship was simply lost in the shuffle, likely during the production of the first film to spawn from the beloved TV show. As the story goes, Gene Roddenberry lent it to the creators of Star Trek: The Motion Picture when they were hard at work on the title in the ‘70s, and they simply lost track of it, with no sinister or greedy intentions suspected.