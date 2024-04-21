Star Wars Show Pays Homage To Its Greatest Games

To understand the video game vibes Star Wars: The Acolyte is channeling, I’m going to need to heavily spoil the KOTOR games. If you’re a fan of a galaxy far, far away and haven’t played these games, I highly recommend you stop reading this article right now. Not only are these two of the greatest games ever made but each one is built around major plot twists that are much more enjoyable when you have no idea they are coming.

In the first Knights of the Old Republic game, you awaken on an Old Republic ship with major amnesia and quickly get drawn into the battle between the Jedi and the Sith who are led by the fearsome Dark Malak. Malak killed his previous Sith Master, Darth Revan, but once your character begins his Jedi training, it looks like you might have a shot at beating him. Your confidence is shaken, though, by a horrible revelation: you are Darth Revan, and the Jedi brainwashed you in order to turn you into a weapon against your old apprentice.

In KOTOR 2 (the game that really channels Star Wars: The Acolyte…more on this soon), you play as a different character known as the Exile, a former Jedi who has lost her connection to the Force due to activating a superweapon during the Mandalorian War that led to countless deaths on both sides. Your character starts getting her Force groove back, but this causes surviving Jedi Masters to try to strip your powers once more because they think what you have learned could threaten the very existence of the Force.