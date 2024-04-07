Star Trek TNG First Episode Features Bizarre Homage To Star Wars

If you’ve never seen this first Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, you might have a big question that extends beyond the Star Wars connection. Why, exactly, did World War III soldiers appear in a story set in the far-flung future of the 24th century? To understand that, you need to know more about the alien being Q and his role in this episode.

The Star Trek episode “Encounter At Farpoint” begins, fittingly enough, with Captain Picard taking command of the Enterprise-D and taking this Federation flagship on its maiden voyage. They don’t make it very far before they are intercepted by Q, an alien with seemingly unlimited power and unlimited contempt for humanity. He declares that he is putting the entire human race on trial, eventually sporting a judge’s robes and bringing up past examples of humanity’s failures.