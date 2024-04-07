Austin Butler Starring In Adaptation Of Iconic Crime Novel, Trilogy On The Way?

City on Fire centers on two warring criminal factions vying for political power in the criminal underworld of New England, as a bloody war is sparked by a beautiful young woman with ties to both sides. Austin Butler is poised to play the leading man, Dany Ryan, who rises through the ranks to become a ruthless leader, hell-bent on protecting his family from the police, the mob, and any other enemies who find themselves in his crosshairs. In addition to starring in the project, City on Fire marks Butler’s first time in the role of a producer, offering the star a unique level of creative control.