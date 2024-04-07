Austin Butler Starring In Adaptation Of Iconic Crime Novel, Trilogy On The Way?
After earning widespread acclaim for his performance of Elvis Presley in Elvis, as well as parts in Dune: Part Two and Masters of the Air, Austin Butler has become a certified A-lister. Now, according to sources across the web, the 32-year-old actor is poised to lead an upcoming adaptation of Don Winslow’s bestselling crime novel City On Fire. City On Fire is the first in a trilogy of novels, leading some fans to wonder if Austin Butler and company will be reprising their roles for additional films, sparking a long-running franchise.
What We Know
For now, details are being kept under wraps regarding the film, though it seems unlikely that Sony would agree to launch the City on Fire adaptation without at least considering franchising into additional movies. With Austin Butler’s newfound star power, and a text rife with cinematic storytelling to build off of, it seems like an obvious choice to expand the brand, so long as the box office numbers are agreeable.
The Rest Of The Series
The other books in the series, City of Dreams and City in Ruins, were released in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and have been lauded by critics for increasing the stakes exponentially from the first installment.
City On Fire
City on Fire centers on two warring criminal factions vying for political power in the criminal underworld of New England, as a bloody war is sparked by a beautiful young woman with ties to both sides. Austin Butler is poised to play the leading man, Dany Ryan, who rises through the ranks to become a ruthless leader, hell-bent on protecting his family from the police, the mob, and any other enemies who find themselves in his crosshairs. In addition to starring in the project, City on Fire marks Butler’s first time in the role of a producer, offering the star a unique level of creative control.
Butler’s Work
Before earning attention from the Academy Awards with his stint as Elvis, Austin Butler held brief but memorable roles in films such as Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die, and Yoga Hosers. Before that Butler was known primarily for his work on television, including multi-episode stints on Arrow, Switched At Birth, Zoey 101, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Now, the potential City on Fire lead is poised to star in a number of upcoming productions, according to his IMDb.
Caught Stealing
One new Austin Butler outing is a crime thriller from The Whale filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing. In the film, Butler plays a retired baseball player, who becomes unwittingly trapped in a criminal conspiracy which sees him fighting for his life. Butler is also poised to lead an upcoming Ari Aster horror, though the details are currently still under wraps.
Source: USA Today