C-3PO Is One Of The Bad Guys In Every Star Wars Movie

But they’re lifetime companions, so Artoo probably gives as good as he gets. The difference is that R2-D2 speaks in bleeps and bloops that most of the other characters don’t understand, so they have no idea what he’s saying to Threepio. The other droid speaks in the basic Star Wars equivalent of English, meaning that everyone not only hears but understands the terrible things C-3PO says about his friend.

The fact that he doesn’t care if people hear him means that he either wants to embarrass Artoo publically as much as he can, or he just doesn’t care if everyone knows he’s a jerk. Either way, old Goldenrod isn’t a very nice guy. But it gets worse.