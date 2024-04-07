Olivia Wilde Bringing Deadpool Creator’s Avengelyne To Life

Understandably, the move is stirring considerable excitement within the film and comic book communities, as the project signifies a significant collaboration involving a high-powered team. We’re talking of the folks at LuckyChap–the production company owned by none other than Margot Robbie, Tom Acklerley, and Josey McNamara, as well as Simon Kinberg, a pivotal figure behind several X-Men and Deadpool films.

Of course, you can’t hear Margot Robbie without thinking of Barbie. And her company, LuckyChap, is fresh off its monumental success with last year’s hit movie. Given their involvement, the Olivia Wilde-directed Avengelyne adaptation should be in good hands, especially with Klingberg tied to the production. His impressive resume in the superhero genre provides LuckyChap with the experience it lacks.