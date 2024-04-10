Star Trek Actor’s Stunning Theory Why TNG Succeeded

This, of course, speaks to Brent Spiner’s major point that it was good to have such an awful episode almost right out of the gate. Then and now, fans are generally willing to forgive a new series for having a somewhat rocky start, and it’s relatively easy to overlook when the third episode of a spinoff is still trying to find its legs. Had such a stunningly racist and tone-deaf episode appeared later in the series (say, season three), it would have been a bigger deal because it would prove that the collective writers and producers had learned nothing from the tumultuous first two seasons.