1990s Comedy Horror Box Office Bomb Gains Cult Following

The dry humor of Chevy Chase and the zaniness of a nearly unrecognizable Dan Aykroyd offset one another against the backdrop of a film that’s a great mashup of comedic horror and modern noir. Nothing but Trouble might have only earned back a mere $8 million of its $45 million budget, but seeing the two SNL greats positioned against each other on screen is priceless.

Dramatic escapes, a forced engagement, torturous executions, and a plot for vengeance wrap neatly around a film that takes more twists and turns than a rural mountain roadway. Nothing but Trouble serves as a testament to the idea that a film can still be great, even if its greatness stems from the absurdity of its plotline.